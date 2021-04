பிசிசிஐ-இன் 2021-ஆம் ஆண்டிற்கான ஒப்பந்த பட்டியலில் யார் எந்த தரம்?

ALERT🚨: BCCI announces annual player retainership 2020-21 - #TeamIndia (Senior Men) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.



Payment structure:

Grade A+ : INR 7 Cr

Grade A : INR 5 Cr

Grade B : INR 3 Cr

Grade C : INR 1 Cr